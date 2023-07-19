Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

JGGCR stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,354. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.56.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547,241 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter valued at $111,000.

