Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Pi Financial

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Jaguar Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

JAG opened at C$1.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of C$130.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.73 and a twelve month high of C$3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.54.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$48.47 million for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jaguar Mining will post 0.4203233 earnings per share for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

