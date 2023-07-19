Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Up 11.5% in June

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,252,000 after buying an additional 262,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,379,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

