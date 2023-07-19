Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Jeffs’ Brands Price Performance
NASDAQ JFBR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Jeffs’ Brands has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.30.
About Jeffs’ Brands
