JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,463,000 after acquiring an additional 473,716 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in JinkoSolar by 64.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,187,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,585,000 after buying an additional 464,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 116.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth about $14,189,000. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Down 4.5 %

JKS stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.81. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.