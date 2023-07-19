JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.50

Shares of JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust (LON:JPB – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.87). JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 31,267 shares traded.
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.50.
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust Company Profile
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
