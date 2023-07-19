JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target to GBX 140

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYYYF. Peel Hunt lowered Synthomer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.79) to GBX 187 ($2.45) in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Synthomer Price Performance

Synthomer stock remained flat at $0.96 during trading on Wednesday. Synthomer has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

