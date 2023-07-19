JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

