Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Short Interest Down 27.9% in June

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Katapult Stock Performance

Katapult stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,014. Katapult has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

