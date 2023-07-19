KeyCorp (KEY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 20th. Analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KeyCorp Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE KEY opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

