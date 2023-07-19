Keyuan Petrochemicals (OTCMKTS:KEYP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Keyuan Petrochemicals, Inc (OTCMKTS:KEYP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Keyuan Petrochemicals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 7,000 shares.
Keyuan Petrochemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, Ningbo Keyuan, Ningbo Keyuan Petrochemicals, Keyuan Synthetic Rubbers, Guangxi Keyuan and Zhongkexuneng, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products and rubber in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s segments include the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products (petrochemical segment) and the manufacture and sale of rubber products (rubber segment).
