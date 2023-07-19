Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,264,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,936,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 57,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

