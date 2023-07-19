Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 350,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $894,409.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,737,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,531,349.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James B. Tananbaum acquired 1,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,984,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,872,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 350,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $894,409.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,737,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,531,349.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,326,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,074,491. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management V LLC boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 1,975,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 624,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 71,108 shares during the period.

Kinnate Biopharma Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 227,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,889. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.01. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNTE. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Articles

