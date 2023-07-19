Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $380.86

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $380.86 and last traded at $380.25, with a volume of 40455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $367.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,670. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

