KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. 193,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,032. The stock has a market cap of $182.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $35,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $122,580. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 710.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

