Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 7,166 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWC opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.50 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.94.

In related news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

