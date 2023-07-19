Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 17,458 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Boot Barn worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,297,000 after buying an additional 245,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE:BOOT opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.36.
In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BOOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.70.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
