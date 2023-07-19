Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Up 24.5% in June

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 861,900 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 692,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

KRNT stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 216,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,892. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

