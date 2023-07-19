Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Short Interest Down 21.5% in June

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kronos Bio by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRON traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 191,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,137. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. Analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.