Kujira One Day Trading Volume Hits $134,419.90 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002655 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $86.27 million and approximately $134,419.90 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Kujira alerts:

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.81860501 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $178,713.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

