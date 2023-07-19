Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Landsea Homes news, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at $469,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Landsea Homes news, COO Michael Forsum acquired 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,807.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 59,999 shares of company stock worth $449,993. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Landsea Homes by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 382,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 56,577 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 139,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Landsea Homes Stock Down 2.6 %

Several research firms have commented on LSEA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landsea Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of LSEA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. 136,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $407.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $241.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

