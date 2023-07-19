Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Short Interest Update

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.65. The company had a trading volume of 764,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,419. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -292.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $1,782,835. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,872,000 after buying an additional 62,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 369.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,115,000 after buying an additional 1,144,793 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.