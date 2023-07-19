LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW) Short Interest Update

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LanzaTech Global Trading Up 19.4 %

Shares of LNZAW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,530. LanzaTech Global has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

