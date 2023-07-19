LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Down 3.5%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 88,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 302,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

LanzaTech Global Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global ( NASDAQ:LNZA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

