Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Issues Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.6 %

LVS traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of -83.60, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

