Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 879,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the June 15th total of 650,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAZY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lazydays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. CJS Securities started coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Lazydays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Activity

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 731,627 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,194,222.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,190,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,328,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazydays

Lazydays Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the first quarter worth $11,755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lazydays by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lazydays by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lazydays by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAZY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,040. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $163.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.70.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

