LCM Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for 0.9% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $552,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $264,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,823 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.38. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

