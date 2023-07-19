Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.37.

USB stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

