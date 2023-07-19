Legacy Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.