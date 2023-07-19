Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $498.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.67. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

