LendInvest plc (LON:LINV) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.20 Per Share

LendInvest plc (LON:LINV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from LendInvest’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LendInvest stock opened at GBX 49.48 ($0.65) on Wednesday. LendInvest has a 52 week low of GBX 48.04 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 154 ($2.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.92. The firm has a market cap of £69.09 million and a PE ratio of 494.80. The company has a quick ratio of 26.05, a current ratio of 26.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,038.04.

LendInvest plc operates as a property finance asset manager in the United Kingdom. The company offers short-term, development, and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords, and developers. It also provides fund management services; and holds securities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

