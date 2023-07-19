Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Down 30.5% in June

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 7,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty Broadband

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. ( NASDAQ:LBRDP Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

