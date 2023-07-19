LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 7,690,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 396,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.96. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Separately, TD Cowen lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 45,984 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $411,556.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,925,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 45,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $411,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,538.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $653,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,583,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,388,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,410 shares of company stock worth $3,953,591. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 277,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

