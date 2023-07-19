Lincoln National Corp Has $282.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $282,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 168,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTI stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $227.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,047. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $227.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.85. The stock has a market cap of $313.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

