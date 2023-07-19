Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 46,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipella Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LIPO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,975. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LIPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.

