Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Trading Down 0.9%

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 436 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 448 ($5.86). 54,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 25,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452 ($5.91).

Literacy Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 480.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of £269.40 million and a P/E ratio of 342.75.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, special situations, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic.

