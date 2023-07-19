Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,947 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after buying an additional 351,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 247,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 604.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,548,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.60.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LAD traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,046. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

