LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Raised to $53.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LIVN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $53.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.41. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $66.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.43 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

