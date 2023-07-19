LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) & Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) Critical Review

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) and Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

LivePerson has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 3.64, indicating that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LivePerson and Advanced Health Intelligence’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $514.80 million 0.70 -$225.75 million ($2.32) -1.98 Advanced Health Intelligence $320,000.00 89.73 -$14.57 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Advanced Health Intelligence has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson.

This table compares LivePerson and Advanced Health Intelligence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -36.12% -163.00% -13.02% Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LivePerson and Advanced Health Intelligence, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 1 8 1 0 2.00 Advanced Health Intelligence 0 0 0 0 N/A

LivePerson currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.24%. Given LivePerson’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of LivePerson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advanced Health Intelligence beats LivePerson on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between experts and users seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces, such as in-app and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services; Tenfold, a customer experience integration platform; VoiceBase, a voice analytics platform for the enterprise; and online marketplace that connects experts who provide information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging with users. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small business sector, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, fitness and wellness, and consumer apparel sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

