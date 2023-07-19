Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $31,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 454,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 303,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LMT opened at $456.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

