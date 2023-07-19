Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 531,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley raised Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

