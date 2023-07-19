Loop Capital Increases Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $37.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

PINS stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -67.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $274,310.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $274,310.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 577,686 shares of company stock worth $14,564,334 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Alight Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Pinterest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 349,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,608,000 after acquiring an additional 488,048 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 90,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

