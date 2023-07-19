Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LPX. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $77.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.66. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 67,156 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.