Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Short Interest Up 37.8% in June

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 7,610,000 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Trading Up 1.7 %

LITE traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. 1,427,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -96.93, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Further Reading

