Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires 12,750 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 148,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,730. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

