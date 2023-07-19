Lutz Financial Services LLC Acquires 69,086 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVOV. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

IVOV traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,156. The firm has a market cap of $869.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $88.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

