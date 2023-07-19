Lutz Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ISTB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. 38,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,943. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $47.92.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

