Lutz Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,978,000,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 270,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.20. 111,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

