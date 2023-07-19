Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $19.28 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 455,915 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVE traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $166.09. 80,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,437. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.33. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $166.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

