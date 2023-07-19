LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crane Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

